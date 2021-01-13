APD searching for rapper YFN Lucci in connection to shooting death

National-World

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a popular rapper who is wanted on multiple charges for his role in the shooting death of an Atlanta man.

Atlanta Police are searching for 29-year-old Rayshawn Bennett, also known as YFN Lucci.

On December 10, officers were dispatched around 5:20 p.m. following a person shot all on the 900 block of Peeples Street in southwest Atlanta. Upon arrival they discovered 28-year-old James Adams laying in the street with a gunshot wound to his head.

Adams was rushed to Grady Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

In a matter of minutes, a second victim, 32-year-old Kevin Wright arrived at a local fire station by private vehicle. He appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound and subsequently survived his injuries, police said.

During the investigation, Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators determined the two shootings as possibly related.

Bennett is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The below individuals have been identified through an exhaustive investigation in coordination with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

After extensive investigation, police also arrested 23- year-old Ra’von Boyd and 17-year-old Leroy Pitts.

Investigators continue searching for Mr. Bennett and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at StopCrimeATL.com.

