Pandemic buying habits: Booze up, breath bad

HARTFORD, Connectitcut (Hartford Business Journal) — Yes, toilet paper and disinfectant cleaners are hot items. Not to mention all forms of alcohol.

But did you know that hummus and fake meats have also been hot sellers during the COVID-19 pandemic? We’re also buying a lot fewer prepared sandwiches and salads.

Regional grocer Stop & Shop released an analysis of pandemic buying habits at its 400 Northeast stores on Monday, finding some interesting trends.

A by-necessity boom in home cooking has led to more sales of frozen foods, fresh meat and seafood, along with plant-based proteins like tofu and veggie meat substitutes.

Flower and balloon purchases are up for home celebrations and to brighten up living spaces, while cold remedy sales are down due to mask wearing and fewer social gatherings.

“The decrease in social interactions has also decreased the sale of gum and breath mints,” Stop & Shop’s statement read, adding “Time to give that mask a whiff?”

