Georgians will roll up their sleeves at mega vaccine site Mercedes Benz Stadium

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Thousands will roll up their sleeves inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium this weekend for a one-of-a-kind vaccination event.

Approximately 2,000 teachers and staff will be eligible to be vaccinated at the stadium, Fulton County School District spokesperson Brian Noyes told CBS46’s Adam Murphy.

“The vaccination is just the most recent step in the efforts that we’ve been taking to help prepare our system and our district to be safe,” Noyes said.

But not every metro county is as fortunate, public health departments for Cobb and Douglas are not accepting any vaccination appointments for the remainder of the week. U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said he hopes that will soon change.

“This week we have allocated another 4.1 doses for jurisdictions to order and nearly 20-million doses total have now been physically distributed,” Azar said.

Back in Fulton County, school district officials said spouses of eligible staff members over the age of 65 will also be offered the vaccine. The event will take place between 9:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

