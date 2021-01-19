Oregon woman raising money to buy iPads for families to stay in touch with loved ones in the hospital

National-World

CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) — An Oregon woman is on a mission to give families a way to communicate with loved ones who are in the hospital during the pandemic.

Shannon Zimmerman of Cornelius lost her mother last month. During the weeks she was in the hospital, Zimmerman said she wasn’t able to see or talk to her mom.

That’s where her fundraising idea got started.

Zimmerman is raising money to buy iPads so families can connect with their loved ones in the hospital.

Zimmerman said her mom Irene, who lives in Pennsylvania, went to the hospital two days after Thanksgiving with gallbladder issues.

Her mom died from complications Dec. 14.

Zimmerman said she was allowed in the hospital to see her mom only two days before her death, and outside of that, she had no way to communicate with her.

“All that time she was by herself and my thought is, what if we were able to see her? What if she could hear us? Maybe she could’ve fought harder. And I just wont want any family member to have to go through what we did,” Zimmerman told FOX 12.

Zimmerman has started a GoFundMe account to raise money for her project, with the goal of purchasing iPads for families to use at a local hospital, as well as the hospital her mother was at in Pennsylvania.

Follow this link for the GoFundMe page.

