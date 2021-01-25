Couple arrested on corruption of minors, rape charge

National-World

YORK, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — Joshua and Jamie Pope, of York, have been arrested on charges related to the rape of a child.

On. Jan. 10, the West Manchester Township Police Department received a call at the police station stating that sexual text messages had been found on a minor’s phone. After receiving consent to search the phone, the minor was interviewed.

The victim stated that she had had sexual contact with both Joshua and Jamie Pope on more than one occasion and that the last encounter had been in December 2020.

It was determined after consulting with the York County Forensic Lab and further reviewing the contents of the phone that the victim and the Popes had been in contact for a while.

Joshua Pope has been charged with the rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, and indecent assault, among other charges.

Jamie Pope has been charged with the corruption of a minor, indecent assault, and open lewdness.

