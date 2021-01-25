Man who says he was hit by Tacoma police car claims he was left traumatized

National-World

A man who claims he was struck by a police cruiser in Tacoma, Washington — an incident that sparked a weekend protest — said he will recover from his injuries “but emotionally and mentally, I’m forever scarred.”

About 150 people gathered in downtown Tacoma on Sunday to protest the city’s police department after an officer drove into a crowd Saturday night, police public information officer Wendy Haddow told CNN.

Two people were taken to the hospital following the incident, according to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT), which is now leading the investigation. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening and at least one person has since been released.

Tavon Williams, of nearby Spanaway, said he was among the injured.

Williams told CNN on Monday the incident left both of his legs bruised and covered in lacerations and he has cuts and bruises on his feet, neck, elbow and head. Williams said he was hospitalized overnight and released Sunday.

“The people that (were) out there, (they weren’t) harming anybody and for the police to come to actually harm people and then leave … (I feel) so violated and I just want my justice,” he said, adding that he was not part of a group that had been striking the officer’s car on Saturday before it drove through the crowd.

CNN has reached out to PCFIT and the Tacoma mayor’s office for comment on Wlliams’ account. The mayor’s office directed CNN to PCFIT.

Tacoma police identified Khanh Phan as the patrol officer involved in Saturday’s incident. The 58-year-old has been a member of the Tacoma Police Department for nearly 30 years, police said.

He “was placed on paid administrative leave per department policy on the evening of January 23 immediately following the incident,” police said in a statement.

Officer drove through crowd after he was surrounded, police say

Some of the protesters Sunday night blocked streets with signs and traffic cones near where the incident occurred, police said. Others overturned trash cans and lit the contents on fire, while a few smashed windows of cars and buildings.

Officials are still working to assess the damage, Haddow said in an email to CNN.

According to Haddow, employees of South Sound 911 Records had to be evacuated from their building after the windows were broken out. No arrests were made during the protest, but two people were arrested leading up to it, Haddow said.

Along with other police units, the officer was responding to reports of an incident at the intersection of South 9th and Pacific Avenue around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, a press release from police said.

Once on scene, the officers found a number of vehicles and approximately 100 people blocking the intersection, which they began to clear “for the safety of those gathered and people trying to use the street,” the release said.

As the officers worked to clear the street, a crowd formed around the officer’s vehicle and began pounding on the windows, police spokesperson Haddow told The News Tribune.

“He was afraid they would break his glass,” she said, prompting him to speed away from the scene, the News Tribune reported.

Lights and sirens were activated as the crowd continued to surround the vehicle, the release said. The officer inside the SUV tried backing up, but according to the release was not able to because of the crowd.

“Fearing for his safety,” the release said, “the officer drove forward striking one individual and may have impacted others,” while trying to get out of the “unsafe position.” Once the officer was “at a point of safety,” he called for medical aid the release said.

The News Tribune reported one person sustained a laceration in the collision and was transported to a local hospital.

Williams said he had gone to the intersection to shoot some video of the gathered crowd and cars. He isn’t sure when police showed up to the scene, but insists he wasn’t part of the group banging on the police car.

“The cops didn’t say anything, I didn’t hear no commands over the bullhorn,” Williams told CNN.

“I was filming, and I had my back to the (police) car because I wasn’t aware of what was going on. I heard sirens…by the time I looked around I was on the ground under the car with the other guy that was trampled under it.”

Videos show officer drive through crowd

In at least one graphic video of the incident that was circulating on social media, the police vehicle with lights and sirens on can be seen slowly moving closer to the crowd gathered in front of the vehicle.

An engine is heard revving in the background and the vehicle backs up before accelerating forward into the crowd, knocking several people to the ground.

The vehicle then slows down slightly, as it appears to bounce while driving over something, before continuing through the intersection. The back tires of the vehicle can be seen rolling over someone lying in the street.

A second video shot at the scene shows a white car doing donuts in the middle of the intersection and driving off just as officers arrive, moments before the police vehicle is seen driving through the crowd.

In another video, the sound of an engine revving is followed by a series of thuds and an individual exclaiming twice, “Damn, they’re hitting a cop car.”

Moments later, an engine is heard revving again and people scatter and begin to scream, “Oh my God! Oh my God!” repeatedly. A few seconds later a smaller crowd is seen forming around what appears to be someone laying on the ground.

Mayor wants those involved held accountable

Mayor Victoria Woodards said in a statement she is “deeply concerned” by the incident.

“As a use of deadly force, this incident is being taken very seriously and the scene has appropriately been turned over to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team for independent investigation,” the mayor said.

“While we await more information, I want the community to know that I am deeply concerned and praying for everyone who was impacted by last night’s events,” Woodards said. “I continue to be proud of Tacoma’s long-standing reputation as a place of strong, nonviolent advocacy and activism.”

The mayor has called on the city manager and police chief to hold everyone involved accountable in the incident.

City Manager Elizabeth Pauli told CNN affiliate KING that videos she watched of the incident were “horrific.”

“I was horrified, those videos are very difficult to watch,” Pauli said. “I feel concern for the individual that was run over. I feel concern for those that witnessed that event. I feel concern for our officers that are involved.”

Interim Police Chief Mike Ake said in a press release “I am concerned that our department is experiencing another use of deadly force incident.”

“I send my thoughts to anyone who was injured in tonight’s event and am committed to our Department’s full cooperation in the independent investigation and to assess the actions of the department’s response during the incident,” Ake said.

The Community Police Advisory Board will hold a special meeting Monday night at 6 p.m. PST to discuss the incident, a tweet from police said.

Williams said he wanted to speak with the mayor about what occurred.

“I just want to talk to someone that’s an official because this is not right … at the end of the day, it’s not right,” Williams said.