MNPS Board member tells teachers ‘quit your day job’ if you don’t want to return to in-class learning

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — The discussion for students and teachers to return to in-class learning has been a touchy subject for some, but one Metro Nashville School Board member took to Facebook to tell teachers to quit their day job if they did not want to return to this way of teaching.

A post by Metro Nashville Education Association President Amanda Kail read, “Stop it. Stop saying your priority is to ‘reopen the schools.’ Start saying it’s to make sure students and school employees are safe. Period.”

This post has triggered nearly 600 comments of people leaving their opinions, including Fran Bush, a School Board member representing District 6.

In a Facebook comment from Bush, she says, “Enough of your bull! We are going to open in person soon. Either you want to teach or quit your day job with MNPS, I am sick of your tactics and your agenda!! Our kids deserves better than this and they will not be held as pawns to your demands. Girl bye!!!”

Kail spoke to News4 saying she knows people want to return to in-class learning, and recognizes that online is difficult for both teachers and students.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the biggest concern was ensuring a satisfactory amount of personal protective equipment within the schools, and now, with a vaccine available, the concern is getting everyone vaccinated.

“Where are the cares, where are the concerns of how our students are doing,” Bush said to News4. “It wasn’t about the students what I saw last night it was about themselves.”

Bush has been one of the biggest voices for reopening the schools for MNPS.

Rachel Elrod, another MNPS Board member and Vice Chair of the Board, chimed in to the conversation saying, “Any harassment, threats, or taunting of our teachers or staff by Board members is unacceptable.” Elrod continued on to thank the MNPS teachers and staff for their dedication to students and families.

Kail said she finally had to block Bush after she had been attacking teachers on Kail’s personal Facebook account for nearly 12 hours.

