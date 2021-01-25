Pihu, double amputee dog, teaches kids kindness in new book

National-World

CARROLL COUNTY, Maryland (WBAL) — A Carroll County dog is teaching kids about acceptance, through a new book all about her. She may look a little different, but Pihu is a rescue dog living a full life despite a few challenges.

Just like any dog, Pihu is always ready for her morning walk. But it’s how she gets around that really sets her apart.

Pihu is on wheels because she’s a double amputee. Jill Trail from Union Bridge adopted Pihu from India. She’s a daisy dog, which means street dog. And she’s a lucky dog. She was rescued after being hit by a car and suffered spinal damage.

“Actually, like, three fractures in her back. As a result, she couldn’t use her legs,” Trail said.

Pihu had one leg amputated in India and one in Carroll County.

“The decision was made to remove the second hind leg because it literally hindered what mobility she had,” Trail said.

Pihu gets around just fine at home on two legs, but when they go for walks, just try to keep up. She gets a lot of attention, especially from children. It’s what inspired Trail to write a book, now available on Amazon, called “Pihu Makes a Friend.”

“Children are really drawn to her, which is a wonderful thing, because it teaches them acceptance, things that are different and diversity,” Trail said.

Trail hopes the book will teach kids about kindness. She is a volunteer for Operation Paws for Home and fosters dogs and cats from all over the world. She says Pihu has been a gift and knows what any pet owner does: You get back more than you give.

“She’s my sunshine,” Trail said.

