Deputies: Car chase ends in numerous charges, including murder of unborn child

ROCKY MOUNT, Nash County (WLOS) — A man who fled from law enforcement is now facing several charges in Nash County, including the murder of an unborn child.

According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, the Narcotics Division saw James Harris driving a GMC Yukon in the Jeffrey’s Road area on Jan. 9. They knew Harris had several outstanding felony warrants, officials said, so they attempted to stop him. Officials said Harris appeared to stop, but then pulled out of a parking lot and sped away, eventually crossing the median traveling northbound in the southbound lane. Eventually, they said he cut through the parking lot of a Circle K gas station and turned onto Jeffrey’s Road, traveling 80 to 95 mph in a 35 and 45 mph zone.

He was driving in a “careless and reckless manner,” deputies said, and law enforcement continued to pursue him with emergency blue lights and sirens activated. After he traveled through the Benvenue Road area, detectives stopped pursuing him due to the number of vehicles in the area and his driving manner.

Detectives continued to look for Harris after calling the chase off, and they said they later noticed his vehicle had hit a tree.

Officials said they immediately rendered first aid to those in the car. James Harris and a woman were taken to Vidant Greenville, and another person in the vehicle was taken to UNC-Nash.

The woman was 30 weeks pregnant and had emergency surgery, detectives said, but the unborn child did not survive. The woman is still hospitalized.

Harris is in the Nash County Jail under a $646,000 bond on the following charges:

Murder of An Unborn Child,

Careless & Reckless Driving,

Driving While Impaired,

Felony Elude Arrest,

Felony Serious Injury by Vehicle,

Cyberstalking,

Communicate Threats,

Assault Individual with Disability,

Several Outstanding Failure to Appear/Comply.

Officials said no additional information is available.

