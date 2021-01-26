Deputies searching for trio who reportedly burglarized several pharmacies

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Pickens County detectives are searching for three men who deputies say may be responsible for breaking into several pharmacies.

According to the sheriff’s office, two pharmacy burglaries happened early Monday morning.

During the first burglary, the three men used a crowbar to break into Bells Pharmacy located in Tate, Ga. around 4 a.m. on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said the men entered the pharmacy area of the store and took a significant number of narcotics.

During the second burglary, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said the three men broke into the Ball Ground Pharmacy and took more narcotics.

All three suspects had on black pants, black hoodies, masks, and one suspect appeared to be armed with a blue steel, semi-automatic handgun, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said it appears the same group may be connected to other drug store burglaries in Covington, Newton, and Gwinnett.

The Pickens County sheriff’s office is asking pharmacies to be on alert, and anyone with information is asked to call the local police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.