Face masks required for staff and visitors in metro Atlanta county buildings

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Gwinnett County officials have implemented a new policy to help lessen the spread of COVID-19 in the county.

According to a spokesperson, effective January 26, a face mask or face covering will be required for all visitors and employees while inside county buildings and facilities.

The policy is due to the surging number of COVID-19 cases.

Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson signed the order on Tuesday, which cites face mask recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce the spread of the virus.

“It is imperative we protect our employees and our workforce,” said Hendrickson. “Many of the services provided by the County require face-to-face interaction. We need our employees to be healthy so that we can continue operating and providing essential services to the public.”

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, Gwinnett County leads the state in the total number of cases with 68,603 cases as of Friday. Of those, 643 people have died.

