Hundreds flee for safety as gunfire erupts at Oakland sideshow

OAKLAND, CA (KPIX) — Volleys of gunfire rang out at an illegal Oakland weekend sideshow, sending hundreds of spectators in a chaotic mad scramble for safety as vehicles raced away from the scene.

The wild scenario unfolded on the streets of Oakland where police were seeing an dramatic increase in the size and numbers of the illegal street sideshow gathering in recent weeks.

Oakland police released video of the massive sideshow on Twitter. The mobile street race stopped at Fruitvale Ave./International Blvd. and W Grand/Telegraph Ave. Gunfire echoed in the background at both stops.

“The Oakland Police Department has seen a troubling and significant increase in sideshow activity in our communities in recent weeks,” police officials posted. “Last weekend, an illegal sideshow took place that began on Saturday, January 23rd and extended into the early hours of January 24th.”

“We are asking our community to partner with us and provide key information that would assist us in identifying those participating in this dangerous and illegal activity, which includes participants discharging handguns and rifles, physical assaults, reckless driving and blocking roadways.”

Investigators said the incident began at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night with a gathering of 500-600 cars and 800-1,000 spectators.

“OPS had no advance intelligence or information that this was to occur,” police tweeted. “The illegal sideshow participants drove recklessly throughout various areas of our city … Officers could see and hear gunfire from illegal sideshow participants.”

Investigators said officers collected over 200 spent shells in the wake of the sideshow.

No injuries were reported and Oakland police did not say if any arrests or vehicle seizure took place.

