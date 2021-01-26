Neighbors help neighbors shovel sidewalks and driveways

National-World

OMAHA, Nebraska (WOWT) — Many residential streets were still packed with snow Tuesday morning.

A lot of people came together to at least clear the sidewalks and driveways.

“I buried the steps, and I buried the porch with the snow blower. And so, I get to dig them out now,” John Foy said as he shoveled his porch Tuesday morning.

Before Foy’s snow blower made a bit of a mess it also did some good.

“My neighbor and I both have snow blowers, and we share this driveway, so we did that driveway. And then he had to go to work, so I just kept going,” he explained.

He kept going even over to Dan Sitzman’s house.

“He was able to get the big drifts and we were able to get some of the smaller parts,” Sitzman said.

He says neighbors helping Neighbors on snowy days isn’t unusual.

“For so long with traditional snow days I was the one out here with the kids and shoveling the walks and just you know kind of helping out the neighbors a little bit,” Sitzman added.

However, that kindness did not stop on that block.

“There’s some guardian angel that usually shovels and removes the snow all along the sidewalk,” Jose Perra said while shoveling snow.

A father and son duo shoveled their own driveway, and then walked a few blocks to help out grandma and grandpa.

“They’re retirement age, so getting out here and shoveling is not something they’re really keen on doing,” Nick Friedrichsen said.

Friedrichsen said he wants his 11 year old son, Owen, to know what it means to help a neighbor out.

“Sometimes he’ll make some money doing it but not in this case,” he added.

Own said he wasn’t too happy at first about having to help shovel, but later realized it was the right thing to do.

“This feels pretty good that I’m helping people instead of sitting around on the couch and taking naps all day,” Owen added.

