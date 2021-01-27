Community shocked after receiving Nazi pamphlets

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Forsyth County, GA (WGCL) — A Forsyth County community was stunned when they open their mailboxes only to find Nazi pamphlets.

“It’s sick, it’s sick,” said a lady who had just moved to the Cumming area only a week ago.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s department said it is trying to find the people responsible for the Nazi pamphlet after being notified this afternoon by a resident in the Hilltop Subdivision outside of Cumming.

“It shocks me, of course I want to be like how could somebody, but at the same time the way this world is right now I’m not surprised,” said the new Cumming resident.

The pamphlets have been handed out on the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, something locals don’t think is a coincidence.

“I don’t think it’s ironic, I think that’s planned and it’s evil,” said the new Cumming resident.

According to the Anti-Defamation league, acts of anti-Semitism started spiking in 2016, after a nearly 15-year drop. The most recent numbers show the highest number of anti-Semitic incidents in its recorded history, more than 2,100 acts of assault, vandalism and harassment against Jews.

Those flaunting Anti-Semitism symbols made national headlines on January 6 after images emerged of people storming the capital wearing the highly offensive symbols, and something historians say we all need to be outraged over.

“So I think when we see anti-Semitism rear its head in the form of the symbols, in the form of sweatshirts that say Camp Auschwitz, you know, that’s that’s a problem for Jews in America. But more deeply, it’s a problem for all Americans,” said Dr. Annie Polland, President of the New York City Tenement Museum.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s office said they are working with the Federal Postal Authority about what possible charges those distributing the pamphlets may face.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.