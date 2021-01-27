Firefighters respond to business fire

National-World

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — UPDATE (7:30 a.m.) : The remains of the Kreamer Brothers Glass building has caught fire again.

Fire crews have returned to the scene to put out the flames.

The fire seems mostly contained to the Kreamer Brothers Glass building, with neighboring buildings only suffering minor damage.

PREVIOUSLY: Firefighters responded to a fire in Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County early this morning.

According to dispatch, the business, Kreamer Brothers Glass, caught fire around 1:30 a.m.

There are reportedly no injuries and fire crews are no longer on the scene.

A press release will be sent out later today providing more details.

