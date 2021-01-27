Police searching for missing elderly couple

National-World

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — Police have issued a missing endangered person advisory for an elderly couple from Franklin County.

Elizabeth Stewart, 73, and Clyde Stewart, 81, were last seen on Lincoln Way East in Franklin County on Jan. 26 around 11:00 a.m.

Police believe they may be at special risk of harm and may be confused.

Elizabeth Stewart stands 5′ tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has gray hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses.

Clyde Stewart stands 5’9″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. He is bald and has blue eyes.

They were last seen in the 2010 Black Jeep Grand Cherokee with the Pa. registration “LGL4005.”

