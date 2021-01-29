College students work to get kids moving

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

SCRANTON, Pennsylvania (WNEP) — It may be tougher for kids to get that exercise in now than ever before.

“It was an issue beforehand, already, obesity was, and with the pandemic, people are staying home, and they are not getting out and exercising as much. They’re not getting their structured gym class, they’re not getting their structured recess time, and that’s a big problem,” said Dr. Jennifer Schwartz of the University of Scranton Physical Therapy program.

Each year, the University of Scranton physical therapy students do a community outreach project in local schools.

Of course, because of the health crisis that went out the window and they came up with another plan, which they say has worked out really well.

They put together exercise videos for kids, which are free and online here.

“It’s really exciting. I think I can speak on behalf of all my classmates when I say we are choosing the field of physical therapy because we are passionate about people’s health and wellness, and that starts when you’re a little kid,” said physical therapy student Erin Ciarrocca.

The exercise videos are focused on students from kindergarten through 5th grade, and teachers are using them as part of their classes, but those videos can be used by anyone of any age.

“Yes, it is ok to play video games for a little bit, or it is okay to watch a little bit of TV, but you also needs to mix in activity, playing with your friends because that will make you feel so much better and your parents better too,” laughed physical therapy student Steven Browning.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.