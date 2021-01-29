Drug bust at storage unit uncovers $315,000 worth of marijuana

National-World

NEW OXFORD, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — Eastern Adams County Regional Police say they arrested a 31-year-old New Oxford man Wednesday after a search of a storage unit he had rented uncovered approximately $315,000 worth of marijuana.

Officers were dispatched to Hilltop Self Storage on the 2600 block of Carlisle Pike in New Oxford at 3:54 p.m. for the report of suspected drug activity, police say. There, they met a man who had bought the contents of one of the storage sheds at the business after the shed’s previous renter did not pay his bill.

The man reported he bought the contents of the shed sight unseen for $110, plus a $16 buyer’s fee, police say. When he arrived to clear out the shed, he found a large plastic toolbox on the floor of the storage unit. After removing the lid, he discovered the box was filled with vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, according to police.

The storage unit owner then contacted police, who recovered a total of 63 bags from the storage unit, each one filled with approximately 18 ounces of marijuana.

Investigators learned from an employee at the facility that the previous renter of the storage shed was Andres Garcia-Grajeda, of East Locust Lane. Officers responded to his home and took him into custody on drug charges.

When told by police that the contents of the storage locker had been discovered, Garcia-Garjeda allegedly told officers, “Oh, man, I wanted to get that out of there.”

He allegedly admitted that the marijuana was his, police say.

Garcia-Grajeda was transported to Adams County Prison for processing and to await a preliminary hearing.

