Mississippi bill would allow compensation for student-athletes

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — State lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow for college athletes in Mississippi to profit from their name, image and likeness.

House members have said that the bill would apply to student-athletes at all four-year colleges and universities in the State.

The bill would allow the athlete to retain an agent and profit from the use of their name, image or likeness.

Back in 2014, a federal court ruled that the NCAA can not prohibit student-athletes from selling the rights to their name image, or likeness. Now, states are introducing their own proposals regarding student-athlete compensation.

California and Florida have already passed name, image and likeness legislation.

Supporters of this bill in Mississippi have said that it needs to pass in order to stay competitive in recruiting.

“If we do not do this and every other state around us does this, we will be at a competitive disadvantage in recruiting students and student-athletes,” state Rep. Scott Bounds said.

“We want to be competitive. If we’re going against Arkansas, we don’t want that to keep a student-athlete from our institution because we don’t offer the same competitive edge. It’s something that we definitely need to pass,” JSU women’s basketball coach Tomekia Reed said.

This bill has made it out of the committee and is now going to the full house for a debate. The senate will also be considering a similar bill.

