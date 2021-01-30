Gyms reopen in Oregon with new guidance

National-World

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Gyms in Oregon will get to re-open, but at a very limited capacity. According to the new guidance, in extreme risk counties that includes Multnomah, Washington, and Clackamas, gyms will be allowed to have six clients inside if the facility is larger than 500 square feet. Gyms smaller than that will only be allowed to let one client in at a time.

The guidance also says that there must be 25 feet of social distancing between households and employees must be limited to the minimum number needed to operate for facilities larger than 500 square feet.

Even with the small number of clients, some gym owners say it’s better than nothing.

“We’re really excited that people get to go back in the gyms again. We know that gyms for people are so much more than about just fitness and physical health. There’s a lot of mental health that goes with it, we’re really excited for our members and people all across Oregon,” said Tony Gracia, co-owner of Industrial Strength in Portland.

He says their capacity will now be at about a third of what it was before COVID, but with everything going on that it’s a good thing.

The new guidance allows gyms around the state to be open, but not everyone is pleased. The Oregon Health and Fitness Alliance called the metrics extremely disappointing and claimed they did not follow credible data.

