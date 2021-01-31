Students are ready to be back in the stands supporting their classmates

National-World

With COVID-19 data looking optimistic across the state, schools across Tennessee can now open their doors for fans, cheerleaders, and the band to attend games.

“Temporary restrictions on Winter sports event at K-12 schools are rolled back and there are no further restriction on who can attend or participate.” With those words, Governor Bill Lee said what students like Bailey Cavner have been waiting to hear.

“It’s a relief now we can actually go support our fellow seniors and classmates and its really great to share that with them, in our senior year, with memories we were hoping to finish out.”

“Our basketball cheerleaders and our dance team haven’t even been practicing because we thought we were done. We actually took up uniforms this week, so I’m actually redistributing uniforms today,” Tiffany McNeese, Mt. Juliet Cheer and Dance Coach told us.

Given the fact that not everyone in the state or country is playing high school sports, many in the area are thankful to compete in front of more fans.

“I’ve talked to Athletic Directors in some states and they are absolutely doing nothing. We are blessed. I appreciate Governor Lee’s stance and how he has given our state a chance to compete, and students a chance to compete,” Scott Dorsett, Director of Athletics at The Webb School said. “Even if it will be a 1/3 capacity — 709 people is a whole lot more than 120 that we’ve had last couple of weeks.”

It will give high school sports back the passion it is known for.

“Its been a weird atmosphere. One of referees came up to me and said its just not the same. Even players haven’t had that home atmosphere to thrive off of,” Dyron Birdwell, Head Boys Basketball Coach at Siegel says.

