13 displaced, 3 hospitalized after fire in building

YORK COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — Firefighters responded to a second alarm structure fire on the 200 block of York Street near East Middle Street in Hanover Borough, York County on Feb. 3.

The person who called the fire in reported seeing smoke in a hallway between two of the buildings.

When fire personnel arrived, they found fire in a first floor apartment in the ceiling with smoke throughout the second and third floors of the building. The fire is believed to have been started between the first and second floors, which were covered in decorative tin with a drop ceiling with insulation.

The first floor apartment is uninhabitable but damage from the fire is limited to that unit. There is no structural damage to the rest of the building, however, there is smoke damage to the second floor.

Thirteen residents have been displaced and the Red Cross is going to be assisting with housing.

Three people have been sent to the hospital – one adult resident for smoke inhalation, another adult resident due to a heart condition, and a firefighter for non-life threatening injuries.

