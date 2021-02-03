Las Vegas resident hits $905K jackpot at off-Strip casino

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Las Vegas (KVVU) — A local visiting an off-Strip casino started their February by hitting a massive slot jackpot.

According to Ellie Island Hotel, Casino & Brewery, the player, identified as David Frys, hit a jackpot for $905,754.63 while playing the Buffalo Grand slot machine.

“I’ve been playing at Ellis Island for years now and am absolutely in shock with this win,” said Frys. “It’s not every Tuesday that you walk into your favorite local spot and leave with almost $1 million.”

The property said that the last time Ellis Island saw a win this large was in 2017, when a player hit the $747,000 jackpot on another Buffalo Grand machine.

“With 2020 being such a difficult year for everyone in Las Vegas, we couldn’t be more thrilled to have a loyal and local player hit this jackpot,” stated Ellis Island’s Marketing Director, Christina Ellis. “It’s especially exciting when we have winnings this large.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.