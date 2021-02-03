Officials working to determine cause of deadly 3-alarm fire

National-World

NEW BRITAIN, Connecticut (WFSB) — An early morning apartment fire in New Britain has claimed the life of one person.

Fire crews have the fire out and are in the process of cleanup and investigating how the fire began.

We don’t have an id on the individual, but we do know the person lived on the sixth floor of the building, located at 85 Spring Street, and that’s the floor in which the fire began.

Viewer video shows the flames shooting out of the window on the sixth floor.

This became a three alarm fire pretty quickly as New Britain asked for aid from a few of their neighboring cities.

Part of the difficulty was getting hoses up to the sixth floor and getting all the residents evacuated.

We’ve been told several people were rescued from the sixth floor and two people were taken to the hospital with what were described as non life threatening injuries.

Mayor Erin Stewart issued a statement on the deadly fire, saying:

“I am devastated by the news that we lost one of our own residents in the fire last night on spring street. We send our heartfelt condolences to their friends and family. We are grateful to the quick work of the NB fire department..for getting the fire under control quickly , rescuing 4 people & preventing it’s spread to the remaining floors of the apartment complex which has over 80 units.”

The Fire Marshall has taken over the investigation.

