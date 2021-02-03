Treating and clearing the snowy highways starts with ITD

News

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) - Snow combined with drifting winds creates dangerous conditions on the highways.

Idaho Transportation Department snowplow driver Carlos Garcia starts his shift at 6 am to plow Highway 20 north of Sugar City.

"When it's snowing heavily it's kinda cool to watch the snow come out the shoots," Garcia said. "We just plow, plow, and plow until it stops."

The sixth year plow driver makes sure his truck is loaded with up to 200-400 gallons of brine and hundreds of pounds of salt.

"A lot of us get the mindsets that we want the roads safe," Garcia said. "So we plow as hard and heavy as we have to keep the snow off the roads."

A rule to remember is to keep your distance behind the trucks. Garcia also says to never pass a snow plow on its right side.

He was hit by a fuel-tanker truck that caused him to lose control momentarily. Garcia pulled over and saw the wing of his truck was damaged. He wants to remind people to take their time on the road.

"Slow down," Garcia said. "The roads are still slick even though we are out plowing them. Sometimes there will be ice underneath the snow. Just slow down."