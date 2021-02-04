3 dead, including gunman, in Wisconsin home invasion incident

National-World

Washington County, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says SWAT officers found a second victim in another home while investigating a home invasion in the town of Kewaskum Wednesday, Feb. 3.

The names of the two victims and the deceased suspect have not been released.

“It is a sad day for the citizens of Washington County,” A press release states. “On behalf of the sheriff’s office, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to the victims’ families of this senseless crime. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to providing whatever resources are necessary to provide the families with as much information and closure as we possibly can.”

As of 11 p.m., authorities remained on the scene.

Posted: 5:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3

Officials say two people are dead following a home invasion Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Washington County deputies responded to a home in the town of Kewaskum around 2:50 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that a suspect had forced his way into their residence demanding keys to a vehicle.

A second 911 call was placed around 2:56 p.m. from a neighbor who reported hearing gunshots and observing an armed subject walking toward the caller’s home.

Authorities say upon arrival, deputies exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who then fled on foot.

A drone located the suspect a short distance away, where officers found him deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Additional responding deputies located a deceased individual outside the first 911 caller’s residence. A witness stated that the resident had been shot by the armed suspect prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

Officials say there is no longer a threat to the community, however roadways in the immediate area will remain closed due to the ongoing investigation.

Motorists are requested to avoid the area.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice of Criminal Investigation has been requested to investigate law enforcement’s shooting of the suspect.

