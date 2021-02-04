PD: Father, son broke into garage then fled from police

National-World

SHELTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A father and son from Orange are facing charges after they allegedly broke into a Shelton homeowner’s garage last month.

Shelton police arrested 47-year-old Christopher Barretta Sr., and his 18-year-old son Christopher Barretta Jr.

According to police, they were contacted by a homeowner back on Jan. 6 about a burglary that was taking place at his house. The homeowner wasn’t home at the time, but was watching the burglary unfold on his security cameras.

The homeowner told police that the two men forcefully broke into his garage, and then backed their truck in and closed the door.

The suspects were seen on surveillance footage loading items from the garage into their truck.

When two police officers arrived at the home, they announced their presence from the driveway.

That’s when Barretta Sr. reportedly drove the truck through the closed garage door, just missing an officer and his vehicle in the driveway.

The suspects sped off, leading police on a chase. Their truck was later found abandoned in the backyard of a nearby home.

Police were ultimately able to secure arrest warrants for the suspects.

Barretta Jr. was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and fourth-degree larceny, and was released on a $10,000 bond.

Barretta Sr. was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, and fourth-degree larceny. He was also released on a $10,000 bond.

Police said this investigation is still ongoing.

