Baltimore business Greenhouse Tea Company attracting attention of some celebrities

Baltimore (WJZ) — A little cup of tea made a big difference for Quentin Vennie’s son, Jayden, who for years struggled in school.

“For the first time in his life, he just completed his first semester in the sixth-grade, online nonetheless, and he’s on the honor roll,” Quentin Vennie said.

Jayden’s neurologist recommended he drink green tea as a way to help his severe ADHD, without having to take medication.

But he didn’t like the taste of it, so his dad made up a tea blend himself.

“I wanted to create something that was more palatable for him, and once I realized that it actually worked for him, I felt it was necessary to make it accessible to the public,” Quentin Vennie said.

The blend was just the beginning of Quentin Vennie’s new business, Greenhouse Tea Company. He launched it only three weeks ago in northwest Baltimore, not far from where he grew up.

“It only made sense for me to launch this business in Baltimore, being a son of the City,” he said.

The business now sells eight different blends that have helped not only Jayden but also Quentin himself who struggled with prescription drug addiction and anxiety.

It’s even caught the eye of some famous faces you might recognize from the big screen and a popular 90s sitcom.

“I was blessed and fortunate enough to get connected to Tia Mowry from ‘Sister, Sister’ and she loves [the blend] awaken which is the same tea my son loves as well as. Gwyneth Paltrow, she’s a big fan,” Quentin Vennie said.

