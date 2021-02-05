Couple accused of neglecting child in Pennsylvania

National-World

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pennsylvania (WNEP) — Two people are locked up for allegedly starving a 6-year-old boy, whom police say weighed just 20 pounds.

Natalie Shaffer, 26, and Zachary Vincent, 30, of Mountain Top, are both charged with aggravated assault and endangerment.

In January of last year, police were notified by the Greater Nanticoke Elementary Center that the child weighed just 20 pounds. Officers say it appeared the child was being starved and that Shaffer, the boy’s mother, had failed to take the boy to more than 50 doctor’s appointments.

The boy spent a month in the hospital and is now in foster care in Luzerne County.

Shaffer is charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, and recklessly endangering another person.

Vincent is charged with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

