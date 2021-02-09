‘All of us were football fans first, healthcare workers second’: Frontline workers return home from Super Bowl

National-World

PASADENA, CA (KCAL/KCBS) — Thousands of frontline workers got a well-deserved break this weekend when they were celebrated at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.

Dr. Josh Albrektson, a diagnostic radiology specialist from Pasadena made his way back home Monday after spending Sunday at the Superbowl.

“I think all of us were all football fans first, health care workers second for this weekend,” he said. “It was a nice experience to see doctors and nurses and healthcare workers from across the country.”

Albrektson is among 7,500 healthcare workers across the country who got a much-needed break from the frontlines of the pandemic, courtesy of the National Football League.

The Los Angeles Chargers picked Albrektson and three other local health care workers, including Dr. Vadim Fanous who has been treating COVID patients at Torrance Memorial since March and his wife Stephanie, a nurse practitioner.

“Feeling great,” Fanous said. “Had a great time, my wife had an unbelievable time. She was really excited when we got back. She was like ‘I can’t remember the last time we had so much fun.’ Which is great. That was the whole point, to give us a rest, a little bit of a respite.”

“Healthcare workers, we were all in the same hotel and there were four people from each team, so we got to mingle with other people from other teams. It was kinda fun and nice. I saw the raiders fans I booed them,” Albrektson said.

The group returned home in good spirits. They said they enjoyed the game and The Weeknd’s half time show too.

They said the show didn’t have any audio issues as some watching at home reported on social media.

“He did a great job for us,” Albrektson said. “I mean I have no complaints about it.”

“Even if you’re not a fan of The Weekend, it was really entertaining. My wife is a huge fan so she was over the moon,” said Fanous.

All say the COVID surge in Los Angeles has worn on them mentally and emotionally so the break couldn’t have come at a better time.

