Hawaii mayor happy with low case counts but warns residents to stay vigilant

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Honolulu, HI (KITV) — The Hawai’i State Department of Health has reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 26,500.

This was the fewest cases the state reported in a single day since late July.

Twenty-one cases are on O’ahu. While Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is happy with a downward trend, he warns residents to keep vigilant, saying:

While today’s low case count is a good sign, it does not mean we should let our guard down. Masking up, distancing, hand washing, and staying home when you’re feeling sick, are all ways we can continue to keep our case count down. While I am looking forward to working with the Governor and the State Department of Health on ways to get back to a more open way of life, we need to be cognizant of the real threat large social gatherings have on our ability to stop the spread of COVID-19.

When it comes to the presence of COVID-19 variants in our communities, the best thing we can do is make sure we don’t provide opportunities for viruses to spread. By distancing and staying masked, we can better protect our families, loved ones, co-workers, and friends from highly contagious strains and other forms of the disease.

Of the 33 cases, seven infections are on Maui, and three on Hawai’i Island.

Two residents were diagnosed outside of the state.

Below is a breakdown of the case numbers since the beginning of the pandemic:

Hawai’i Island: 2,198

Kaua’i: 179

Lana’i: 109

Maui: 1,870

Moloka’i: 25

O’ahu: 21,361

758 residents have been diagnosed outside of the state.

Hawai’i’s cumulative death toll stands at 418.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.