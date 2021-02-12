Local businesses prep for Valentine’s Day weekend

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Valentine's day is not only a day for love and relationships, but also very important to many local businesses in the Pocatello community.

Flowers by LD owner LD Wolfley says the days leading up to Valentine's Day are some of the busiest of the year.

"Valentine's Day is really an important day for a florist, and even with the pandemic, people can still call us and we can still deliver to their sweethearts," Wolfley said. "We can drop it off on the doorstep. We call before to make sure they're home. So, we can get that special valentine to your loved one."

Wolfley says that special valentine can be a makeup of flowers from all over.

"We have absolutely gorgeous flowers that are so unique," Wolfley said. "A lot coming from Ecuador and California. Everything we've done is really, really pretty and a little bit different."

"Spending decades as a florist, Wolfley says the time has helped him build a strong customer base within the community.

"I've had the shop 35 years, so we do have a lot of repeat customers, which is wonderful," Wolfley said. "We can get to know them and their style and what they like."

This year's holiday is extra important for Cherub Capers Creations owner Alesha Churba, as her store had to close for a significant amount of time last year due to the pandemic.

"It’s very important, because last year we were closed during these holidays, so a lot of the stores that purchased gifts related to those holidays still have those, because they still had to pay for them." Churba said. "I'm one of them. So, it's very important."

For Churba, Valentine's Day is all about making someone else's day.

"So much today is not," Churba said. "So much today is about me, and Valentine's Day is about you."

Cherub Creations are open this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Flowers by LD will be taking deliveries on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.