Couple uses icy conditions to create a magical moment

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — When you hear that snow and sleet is coming, some people might think of it as an inconvenience, while others think it’s a chance for fun in the snow.

For Natalie Wheeler, it was a chance for her and her husband to say “I do.”

“I was freezing. My fiancé more — my husband more so,” Wheeler said. “It was definitely worth it. The whole day was worth it.”

Their original wedding date was in November, but the couple moved it because of the pandemic. About a week ago, they decided to not to wait any more and have the big day on Monday.

And nothing, not even Mother Nature, could hold back Natalie and her now husband Michael from tying the knot.

“Our photographer got stuck two times coming to our wedding,” Natalie said. “The venue — which was Tennessee Tiny Weddings — was out in Mount Juliet, and those back roads were obnoxious to try and drive on. It took an hour and 30 minutes for us to get there because we drove so slow.”

The small ceremony with less than 10 people was held inside a heated space but the photos were taken in the cold and sleet.

“It was hitting me in the face as we were taking the photos. The camera man was trying to cover his camera. They had to run for cover a couple times because the sleet was coming down so hard, but we were dedicated to taking those photos,” Natalie said.

For this new bride, it seems this winter wonderland wedding was written in the stars.

“I had always wanted to have a winter ice snow wedding and I thought it was cosmic that this happened on the day we planned it to,” she said. “I wasn’t as shocked during the wedding ceremony as I was today waking up. It was like, ‘Wow, we beat the snow and the sleet and the ice to get married.’”

“I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to do that with.”

Wheeler plans to have a formal reception for family and friends later this year.

