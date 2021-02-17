Vacation rental damaged by gunfire, ransacked during party

National-World

Kansas City, Missouri (KCTV/KSMO ) — Guests at a vacation rental in the Vineyard neighborhood left a house completely trashed and badly damaged by gunfire after a weekend party.

The owner, Adrian Wright, said she lived in the house for several years before she bought a new place, and began renting out her former home through sites like VRBO.

“It’s I pay my bills and feed my family,” she said.

She expected around five guests to stay there for a booking over Valentine’s Day weekend.

But the actual guest count turned out to be much higher. They overturned furniture and left trash and food everywhere, including a half eaten cake in the kitchen.

“Someone was having a birthday party,” she pointed out as she walked through a trashed kitchen. “It looks like they dumped out the entire garbage.”

The guests had apparently left the house in a hurry after a gunfight broke out in the street. Her security cameras show men running out the front door with large guns, firing dozens of rounds into the neighborhood.

Wright’s house was left with dozens of bullet holes in her windows, walls and ceiling.

Kansas City Police said three people had been injured in the shooting, and that the incident is still under investigation.

Neighbors told KCTV5 over the phone that they’d been concerned about parties at the rental house in the past. Police crime data does not show any other calls to the house in the last year.

Wright said nothing like this has ever happened on her property.

“I’m at a loss as to where even to start,” Wright said.

To make matters worse, she said she has struggled to get VRBO to cover the damage to the home. KCTV5 reached out to the company and did not receive a response.

“I don’t know how to put this into words,” Wright said. “It’s unbelievable. Unimaginable.”

