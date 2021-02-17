Veteran says Chick-Fil-A employee made fun of his weight on receipt

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Goodyear, Arizona (KPHO/KTVK) — A Valley veteran said an employee at a Chick-Fil-A made fun of him, claiming the worker printed an offensive phrase on his receipt pertaining to his weight.

The order name was printed as ‘2BIGGIE’ at a Chick-Fil-A in Goodyear near Dysart Rd. They are 7 characters that hold a lot of weight for the man who received it: Maricopa veteran David Allen, who has been trying to lose some.

“It’s been hard; it’s been really hard,” said Allen. “And to be slapped in the face like this? I served this country just to come home and be treated like this; just disgusting to me.”

Allen said he’s finally turning the corner for weight loss after years of trying, sidelined for so long by mental and physical issues from his time overseas. The Chick-Fil-A order wasn’t even for him, it was for his wife, Olymphia.

“I couldn’t believe that they would write something like that so publicly and to be just so disrespectful,” said Olymphia.

She confronted a manger who told her that the cashier thought the name was ‘BIGGIE’ and the number 2 was for the lane they were in.

“She said his name back to him 3 different times, so no there was no miscommunication,” said Olymphia. “The miscommunication came into play because she didn’t think we would receive that receipt.”

The franchise owner of the Goodyear location told Arizona’s Family that he’s investigating the issue and said the customer’s experience was clearly not acceptable. He told us that he would meet with the Maricopa couple but the couple said he hasn’t.

Meanwhile, Allen said he will use the insult as inspiration to meet his goal of living a healthier life. “All I can do is move on one day at a time,” said Allen.

Arizona’s Family sent several requests to Chick-Fil-A’s corporate office and have not heard back.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.