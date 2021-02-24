Billy Crystal Fast Facts

National-World

Here’s a look at the life of comedian Billy Crystal.

Personal

Birth date: March 14, 1947

Birth place: Long Beach, New York

Birth name: William Edward Crystal

Father: Jack, concert promoter and record store manager

Mother: Helen (Gabler) Crystal

Marriage: Janice (Goldfinger) Crystal (1970-present)

Children: Jennifer and Lindsay

Education: New York University, B.F.A., 1970

Other Facts

Has hosted the Academy Awards nine times: in 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2004 and 2012.

Has hosted the Grammy Awards three times: 1987, 1988 and 1989.

Worked as a substitute teacher at Long Beach Junior High School.

Carries a toothbrush in his pocket when hosting the Oscars, because as a child he’d rehearse his Oscar speech while holding a toothbrush.

Was Jay Leno’s first guest on the “Tonight Show” when Leno took over from Johnny Carson.

Has been nominated for 21 Emmy awards and won five.

Timeline

1971-1975 – Member of a traveling improvisational comedy group.

1977-1981 – Plays television’s first openly gay character Jodie Dallas on the sitcom “Soap.”

1982 – Hosts the show “The Billy Crystal Comedy Hour.”

1984-1985 – Cast member on “Saturday Night Live.”

1989 – Along with Meg Ryan, stars in the film “When Harry Met Sally.”

1989 – Wins an Emmy Award for Outstanding Performance in Special Events for “The 31st Annual Grammy Awards.”

1990 – Wins an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program, for “Billy Crystal: Midnight Train to Moscow.”

1991 – Stars in the film “City Slickers.”

1991 – Wins two Emmy Awards for the “The 63rd Annual Academy Awards.” One for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program and another for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program.

1992 – Writes, directs and stars in the film “Mr. Saturday Night.”

1992 – Wins an Emmy for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Writing in a Variety or Music Program for “The 64th Annual Academy Awards.”

1998 – Wins an Emmy for Outstanding Performance in a Variety or Music Program for “The 70th Annual Academy Awards.”

2004 – Crystal’s children’s book “I Already Know I Love You” is published.

December 5, 2004 – Crystal’s one man show, “700 Sundays,” opens on Broadway.

2005 – Wins a Tony Award for Special Theatrical Event for “700 Sundays.”

2007 – Receives the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

March 13, 2008 – The New York Yankees add Crystal to the team for one day, the day before his 60th birthday, in a spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. His uniform number is 60. Crystal strikes out his only time at bat.

July 17, 2008 – Is named to the board of directors of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

November 10, 2011 – Crystal is named as the host of the Oscars in February 2012, replacing Eddie Murphy.

2013 – Crystal’s book “Still Foolin’ ‘Em: Where I’ve Been, Where I’m Going, and Where the Hell Are My Keys?” is published.

August 25, 2014 – Crystal pays tribute to his long time friend and fellow comedian Robin Williams at the 66th annual Primetime Emmy Awards calling him the “greatest friend you could imagine.”

2015 – Returns to sitcom television after 30 years in “The Comedians.” FX cancels it after one season.

April 9, 2019 – Disney+ announces that Crystal is set to reprise his role in a new show, titled “Monsters At Work,” a “Monsters, Inc.” spin-off TV series.