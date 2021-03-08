Boy Scout creating wheelchair accessible garden beds for seniors

National-World

ADAMS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — A Boy Scout is creating wheelchair-accessible garden beds for seniors to enjoy planting at SpiriTrust Lutheran in Gettysburg.

As part of his Eagle Scout Project, Collin Smith, 17, is creating four portable raised garden beds to provide seniors with an opportunity to plant seeds and nurture plants until they harvest for vegetables and flowers.

Smith is accepting donations via GoFundMe to raise money for the materials needed to construct the garden beds. He expects to meet his goal and says all additional funding will support more gardening supplies for the senior center.

“I received a lot of notes from the residents there saying they really look forward to the project and hope to see it go through really well, ” said Smith.

Smith says he will construct the beds himself and people who he knows will conduct the welding. These beds will be built with durable steel frames and preserved lumber, according to Smith.

He says he chose this project to fill a need for seniors that are in proximity. Smith also says his interest in floriculture aided his pursuance for the activity.

“I choose the gardening beds because I enjoy gardening,” Smith said. “Growing plants, my dad kinda’ does that around the house as well, my sister. That’s just something we were sort of familiar with.”

He says along the way, he has learned how to lead, plan and adapt to fulfill his goal.

Smith says the garden beds will provide seniors with a sense of purpose and improve their mental and physical health.

