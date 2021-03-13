Public asked to look for two overdue motorists

News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Bingham County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for two overdue motorists.

Forty-six year old Stacey James and his 12 year old son were last seen around 12:30 p.m. Friday March 12.

The pair left the Blackfoot area in a Black 2003 GMC Sierra, license plate number 4BL4387 pulling a snowmobile trailer with either one or two snowmobiles. Authorities say the snow mobile(s) are either black or red.

They were due back before dark and have not returned or been heard from. Both parties’ cell phones are off but were last traced to the Bannock area as well as Caribou/Franklin.

Family members believe they could have gone to SE Idaho in the areas of either Mink Creek or farther SE to the Mill Creek area.

People out snowmobiling or in the areas please keep an eye out.

If anyone comes into contact with either party or the locates the vehicle please notify Bingham County Sheriff's Office at (208) 785-4440.