65th Annual Southeast Idaho Gem & Mineral Show takes place in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Gem State is living up to its name in Pocatello.

The 65th Annual Southeast Idaho Gem & Mineral Show is taking place this weekend at the Bannock County Fairgrounds.

Gems and minerals from all across the state and across the globe are displayed throughout the complex.

Eight different vendors also are offering their products at the event.

"We had to cancel our show last year because of COVID," said Show Chair Val Wuthrich. "This year, we decided to hold the show. We ended up being the only show in southern Idaho, so we got a big crowd this year."

The second and final day of the show is taking place on Sunday from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m.