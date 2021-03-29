Neglected horses recovering at rehab farm

National-World

LOXLEY, Alabama (WALA) — Disturbing pictures on social media lead to the rescue of four malnourished horses in Baldwin County. FOX 10’s Hal Scheurich was there Thursday as the horses were taken away and the owner — Mike Houston — charged with four counts of animal cruelty.

Three days later — a happy reunion of sorts from the man whose Facebook post got the attention of a lot people, including authorities.

A horse lover all of his life — Jean-Pierre Pouye knew he had to step in after a friend alerted him of several neglected horses.

“I got out there and I saw these horses… They were just skin and bones. They really were starving to death out there,” said Pouye.

Pouye posted several pictures to social media.

“I put it on Facebook. Kind of blew up overnight — I looked at it in the morning and it was over 1,000 shares,” said Pouye.

Animal Control stepped in and determined the horses were malnourished. All four horses — along with four pigs and nine goats were taken from the property.

The horses are now at rehab facilities. The two worst off — Miracle and Magic — now at Willow Farms Rescue in Loxley.

“It’s really good to see her perked up… Ears forward and happy like that,” said Pouye.

Both still have a long way to go.

“You can still see his ribs and hip bones,” said Pouye.

But Pouye knows they’re in good hands — he used to volunteer at Willow Farms.

“It’s great to be able to see this horse eating. I’m sure they are happy… So that’s what counts. I’m really glad they are both doing alright and they are going to make a full recovery,” said Pouye.

Willow Farms has helped rehab and adopt out more than 630 horses over the last 12 years. A couple of horses recently came from Texas after the recent freeze.

Caretakers say it could take anywhere from three months to a year before the horses are ready to be adopted.

“I wanted to see them — I wanted to see if they remember me and they do… Laughs,” said Pouye.

Pouye is also a Pensacola stand-up comedian. While he Jokes around a lot — he’s serious about getting Miracle and Magic a good loving home.

“Horses have a great memories… So it would be great if they could be adopted out as a pair. That would be awesome because they have been through a lot together. I’d love to take them if I could get a place to do it at,” said Pouye.

