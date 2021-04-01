AG Nessel warns of ‘smishing’ text message scams

National-World

Michigan (WNEM) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants residents to be on alert for “smishing” scams.

These text message scams are used to get personal or financial information. Nessel said millions of “smishing” texts can be sent at the same time.

Text message scams are on the rise as smartphone users are three times more likely to fall for fake text messages than computer users are to fall for fake emails, the Attorney General’s Office stated.

This scam is used in different ways, but most recently criminals have used it to send bogus COVID-19 vaccine surveys. People across the country have reported getting texts asking them to complete a limited-time survey about the vaccine, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

“Scammers are continuing to prey on our fears and concerns surrounding the ongoing pandemic. As a result, they are attempting to use the vaccine rollout to bamboozle people out of their personal information. Do not fall for these tactics,” Nessel said. “Never click on any unsolicited links or attachments that you may receive via text, and if offered a prize or reward, never enter your credit card, bank account information, or any other personally identifiable information to collect it.”

Anyone who does receives a “smishing” text can forward it to 7726 (SPAM) for investigation. Consumer complaints can be filed online through the Attorney General’s website or by calling 877-765-8388.

