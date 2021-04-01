Two men arrested after police find assault rifle, drugs inside Waterbury home

National-World

WATERBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — State police have arrested two people after seizing drugs and firearms from a home in Waterbury.

Police said on April 1 around 5 a.m., a search warrant was executed at a home on Keefe Street for suspected weapons violations.

The investigation is in response to ongoing criminal activity taking place in Waterbury and surrounding cities.

When the detectives arrived, four adults and two juveniles were inside the home. During the search, investigators found several firearms and discovered illegal marijuana grow as well as other forms of narcotics, which included, but were not limited to, cocaine and heroin.

State police said one of the guns that was located was an assault rifle.

Police said all of the unsecured firearms were located in the juvenile’s bedroom.

State Police arrested Kevin Matos and Harrison Regan. Matos was held on a $500,000 bond and Regan was held on a $200,000 bond.

Officials said they are focusing on removing illegal firearms and people who possess them off the streets.

