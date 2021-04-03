One dead after tool flies into windshield

News

JEROME, Idaho (KIFI)- A man died Friday evening when a tool flew through the windshield of the car he was driving.

Idaho State Police say the incident happened about 6:36 P.M. on Interstate 84, just east of Jerome.

Javier Jimenez Negrete, 51, and passengers Anselma Martinez Vazquez, 45, and a minor, all from Jerome, were travelling eastbound in a 2020 GMC Canyon.

A ratchet from an unknown vehicle flew through the windshield hitting Jimenez Negrete, who then drove off the right shoulder into the median, where the vehicle came to rest.

Jimenez Negrete died at the scene.

All occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

The incident remains under investigation.