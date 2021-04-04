Helicopter drops 10,000 Easter eggs for kids to hunt

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) — Easter eggs were falling from the sky in St. Peters Saturday, as a helicopter flew over 370 Lakeside Park and dropped 10,000 of them for kids to hunt.

First Assembly Church hosted an Easter Community Egg Drop event and the eggs were filled with treats for kids of all ages. There was also a petting zoo, food trucks and inflatables.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.