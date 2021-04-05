A woman was killed, 4 children were shot and another person was injured in a park shooting on Easter

National-World

An argument between two groups of men at an Alabama park devolved into gunfire, with more than 30 gunshots fired — killing a woman and wounding five other people, including four children.

The chaos started around 7 p.m. Sunday at Patton Park in Birmingham, police said.

“At the time the shooting occurred, hundreds of people were gathered at the park celebrating the Easter Holiday when gunfire erupted,” Birmingham police said in a written statement.

Officers arrived and found 32-year-old Areyelle Yarbrough of Bessemer lying on the ground just outside the passenger door of her vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five other people were shot, including one adult and four children ranging from age 5 to 17, police said. “All five surviving victims conditions have been listed as stable.”

“The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from an altercation amongst two groups of males which escalated to an exchange of gunfire in the crowded park. Evidence collected indicates over 30 rounds were fired.”

No arrests have been made. Police believe multiple shooters were involved and are asking witnesses to help provide information by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

“If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward,” Birmingham police said.

“This park was full of people, full of families and we know people saw things today,” Birmingham Police Sgt. Rod Mauldin said.

No matter “how big, how small you might think it is, it’s valuable to us.”