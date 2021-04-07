Truck lodges under Northgate Bridge
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Traffic was blocked during the lunch-hour Wednesday after a truck hauling a trailer got stuck under the Northgate Bridge near Boulevard.
The trucker was attempting to flatten tires in hopes of lowering it enough to clear the underpass.
Further details are not yet available.
Comments
1 Comment
“The trucker was attempting to flatten tires in hopes of lowering it enough to clear the underpass.”
As the damage is already done–evidenced in the photo–and the roadway closed, why not just BACK it out? Pretty sure the vehicles have a reverse, don’t they? 😉
And maybe (next time) just hire a ‘professional’ truck driver smart enough to read CLEARANCE allowances on underpasses. “On-line ‘studies’ and O.T.R. ‘graduates’….just not really a GOOD idea.
This is very nearly an Idaho Falls’ annual ‘tradition’ (I recall one time, same underpass, different direction of travel) a while back when some moron ‘offloaded’ a new Beamer or two, without using the hauler’s RAMP!). Amusing–in a sardonic manner–until you consider these idiots travel the Interstates at 80mph AND free-falling $40k beamers are only amusing until they fall ON someone simply driving along. Pathetic!