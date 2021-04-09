City of Pocatello finalizing access points at Portneuf River

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Improved access points to the Portneuf River are on the way in Pocatello.

Last year, the city collaborated with Idaho Fish and Game to build river access points at Centennial Park, Taysom-Rotary Park, and at the Cheyenne Bridge.

City staff are making final improvements on the access points and are hoping to finish them later this spring. The city is also planning on building a floating dock near the access point at Centennial Park.

With these new improvements, the city hopes it makes it easier to navigate.

"It's a really nice float here going from Cheyenne Bridge down to Centennial Park, perfect for beginners," said Science & Environment Division Manager Hannah Sanger said. "We're just trying to make it as easy for everybody as possible."

If the floating dock is successful, Sanger says the city will purchase more of them and expand their locations.