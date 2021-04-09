Daycare faces backlash after accusations of racism

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ROSWELL, Georgia (WGCL) — Accusations of racism at a Roswell daycare explode online after a livestream video appears to show white children being fed lunch first.

“They were skipping all of the black kids it seemed like,” said father Adryan McCauley.

The family said they saw it happen while checking in on their 2-year-old through a video livestream for the Kids R’ Kids Roswell location.

“All the white kids got their lunch, and all the black kids had to wait,” said McCauley, who’s son is in the picture. “From the videos and pictures that we saw today, we are just completely disturbed.”

So, the stunned family took a screenshot, then went straight to the daycare to confront the staff.

“Mom went and picked him up immediately, and the director said ‘I’m not really sure because I’m not in the classroom, maybe it’s a dietary thing,’” said McCauley.

The family doesn’t buy that explanation. They shared the story and snapshot online, igniting a social media firestorm.

“I wish that everybody would be able to see the video in entirety first and not just a snapshot,” said David Vinson, President, CEO of Kids R’ Kids.

Vinson said he’s viewed the entire video in question. The company issued the family an apology, and said they will use the incident as a training tool.

“We wanted to make sure our families know that this is not what we are about,” said Vinson.

After talking to the daycare owner today, the company is severing ties with the Roswell branch.

“Perception is unfortunately reality, and with the cancel culture, unfortunately, it’s the perception,” said Vinson.

As for the daycare, they spoke with CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy and gave him the following statement:

We know the act was random, and the photo doesn’t show the entire room; we believe if the parents viewed the videos they would understand. I wish they could see the compassion we have.

Dee Gillespie, Owner/Director of Kids R’ Kids Historic Roswell

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.