Britt Reid faces charges of driving while intoxicated in crash involving young girl

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Britt Reid faces charges of DWI, with serious physical injury. Prosecutors announced the charges on Monday.

This comes months after a devastating crash that badly injured a young girl named Ariel.

She was 5 years old at the time of the crash. She has since had a birthday.

Her family says she has been forever changed by that night. They have posted pictures and updates on her GoFundMe page, which has now raised more than $500,000.

Ariel was a typical little girl before the crash. Posts from her family indicate she will likely need a lifetime of care. Ariel remains unresponsive. She sits in a wheelchair.

On March 27, they made this post:

“Ariel remains in the hospital, she is getting a little better each day but she still has a long road to recovery. Britt Reid is out everyday living his normal life while she cannot, please don’t let her story be forgotten. Court will take a long time and we don’t know what will be the outcome of it all. So please keep sharing her story and praying for her and the family. Thank you.”

February 4 Crash

The crash happened on Feb. 4, just days before the Superbowl on a ramp on Interstate 435 near Arrowhead Stadium.

Britt Reid is believed to have been leaving work. He has since been let go from the Chiefs organization when his contract was not renewed.

Ariel’s family was helping a family member who had car trouble. The aftermath of the crash was captured on a cell phone as a family member left a voicemail.

Heart wrenching screams of the family screaming Ariel’s name can be heard as the family searches for the little girl who had been sitting in the back seat.

The family’s attorney has advocated for the most serious charges and sentence on behalf of his young client.

Attorney Tom Porto released this statement:

Britt Reid’s history

Britt Reid is 35 years old and has served as a football coach, several times under his father Andy Reid.

He’s been in trouble with the law before.

In 2007, Britt Reid was sentenced to 8 to 23 months in jail alongside his brother Garrett for running what a judge in Pennsylvania called a “drug emporium” from their parent’s home.

Reid was also involved in a road rage incident in 2007 where he pointed a gun at another man’s face. A lawsuit was eventually settled out of court for an undisclosed sum in 2014.

Britt Reid went the hospital the night of the crash. He eventually had surgery. At the time of the crash, Reid told officers, that he had had a two to three drinks and was taking Adderall.

Andy Reid has made limited comments, expressing sympathy for everyone involved.

“Just from a human standpoint, man, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that,” Andy Reid said.

