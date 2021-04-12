Couple reunited with lost GoPro camera after four years

National-World

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) — When Rio Villa and her boyfriend found a GoPro camera on a recent trip to Three Sisters Falls in San Diego, they knew they needed to help find the owners.

Without any way to know who the camera belonged to, they removed the video card and watched the footage, in hopes of finding something they could use to identify the owners. What they saw was a young couple that appeared to be tourists in San Diego, wearing identical shirts that read, Better Together.

“It filled my heart with so much love,” Villa said. She immediately wanted to get the couple back their memories and posted the videos on her TikTok account, hoping it would get back to the owners. The video went viral, with millions of views.

“They were all commenting in order to boost it,” Villa said. “Even GoPro commented. They were like, ‘Hey, San Diegans, like help them find the owners.’”

The next day, Priscila Bernal and Alejandro Lopez were contacted by family members that had seen the couple in the TikTok video.

Mr. Lopez had been using the GoPro to film himself going down the waterfalls when he lost it, back in 2017.

“I hit my elbow… opened my hands and I threw the camera into the water,” Lopez said.

Their hours-long search for the camera ended in disappointment and they thought the camera, along with all they had filmed, was lost forever.

Both couples met at the Griffith Observatory and the camera was given back to the grateful owners.

“It’s just very heartwarming,” Villa told CBSLA. “People genuinely wanted to help, you know, find this amazing couple.”

